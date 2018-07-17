Pat McGrath Is Coming For Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Throne

It’s borderline unbelievable that Pat McGrath‘s cosmetics company, Pat McGrath Labs, was founded just a mere two years ago. The company is known to sell-out almost instantly of their limited edition items (personally, I can never click just fast enough) and a backstage favorite of fashion weeks most coveted shows.

On Monday, Eurazeo Brands, a New York City investment firm, announced that they would be a minority shareholder in Pat McGrath Labs, with a $60 million dollar investment. This is huge for McGrath! This investment brings the total external investments in the company to $88 million dollars. While the press release did not disclose details of the deal, industry sources claim that the investment is equivalent to somewhere between 5 and 8 percent of the company and according to a report by WWD, giving it a valuation of over $1 billion dollars.

RELATED: LET’S MAKEUP: Pat McGrath Launches A Collection With The MET

Jill Granoff, CEO of Eurazeo Brands, stated via press release, “We are honored to be working with Pat, whose vision, talent and trailblazing history in the beauty industry have set Pat McGrath Labs up to be one of the most authentic and innovative makeup brands to ever come to market.” She added, “We’re excited to combine our experience of building global beauty and fashion brands with Pat and her team’s unmatched creativity and passion.”

While this is a huge accomplishment for a Black woman, it’s a major shake up in the makeup and cosmetics industry. Forbes recently valued Kylie Cosmetics at $800 million….Pat McGrath Labs is surpassing this by almost quarter of a million dollars. Yasssss, Queen! Via press release, McGrath stated,

“It has always been my dream to create an iconic beauty brand that goes beyond the usual limitations, that lives outside the parameters of what is expected.”

From her popular lipsticks to her highlighters that are known to sell-out within an hour, she’s doing just that.

The new investment dollars will help the company further expand. Right now the brand is offered online at PatMcGrathLabs.com and Sephora.com as well as in 54 Sephora doors. The brand will expand to 90 Sephora doors in the Fall as well as add merchandise and apparrel to the brand (Pat McGrath Labs t-shirts, anyone?). The compnay will continue with it’s successful drop product release strategy, of releasing limited edition (and quantity) products at specific times.

McGrath told Fashionista.com, “The next phase is to continue our incredible trajectory. We have been so blessed to have such an engaged and passionate customer base and the aim is to continue to provide them with more ground-breaking, straight-from-the-runway products and a makeup experience they cannot get anywhere else. I get so much joy and satisfaction when I see how much our loyal customers love the products, it fuels us to come up with even more innovative creative ideas.”

Create, Queen! We are (impatiently) waiting.

DON’T MISS:

#NYFWNoir: Makeup Slayage Queen Pat McGrath Lands In NYC To Host Voguing Ball

Legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath Tapped For Role As Beauty Editor Of British Vogue

Yara Shahidi Gives Us A Stunning Purple Eye On Jimmy Kimmel

Check Out All The Black Beauty That Stepped Out And Showed Out At The 2018 Beautycon NYC 62 photos Launch gallery Check Out All The Black Beauty That Stepped Out And Showed Out At The 2018 Beautycon NYC 1. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 1 of 62 2. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 2 of 62 3. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 3 of 62 4. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 4 of 62 5. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 5 of 62 6. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 6 of 62 7. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 7 of 62 8. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 8 of 62 9. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 9 of 62 10. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 10 of 62 11. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 11 of 62 12. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 12 of 62 13. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 13 of 62 14. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 14 of 62 15. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 15 of 62 16. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 16 of 62 17. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 17 of 62 18. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 18 of 62 19. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 19 of 62 20. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 20 of 62 21. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 21 of 62 22. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 22 of 62 23. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 23 of 62 24. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 24 of 62 25. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 25 of 62 26. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 26 of 62 27. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 27 of 62 28. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 28 of 62 29. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 29 of 62 30. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 30 of 62 31. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 31 of 62 32. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 32 of 62 33. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 33 of 62 34. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 34 of 62 35. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 35 of 62 36. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 36 of 62 37. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 37 of 62 38. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 38 of 62 39. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 39 of 62 40. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 40 of 62 41. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 41 of 62 42. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 42 of 62 43. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 43 of 62 44. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 44 of 62 45. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 45 of 62 46. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 46 of 62 47. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 47 of 62 48. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 48 of 62 49. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 49 of 62 50. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 50 of 62 51. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 51 of 62 52. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 52 of 62 53. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 53 of 62 54. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 54 of 62 55. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 55 of 62 56. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 56 of 62 57. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 57 of 62 58. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 58 of 62 59. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 59 of 62 60. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 60 of 62 61. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 61 of 62 62. 2018 Beautycon NYC Source:Hello Beautiful 62 of 62 Skip ad Continue reading Check Out All The Black Beauty That Stepped Out And Showed Out At The 2018 Beautycon NYC Check Out All The Black Beauty That Stepped Out And Showed Out At The 2018 Beautycon NYC Beautycon is a beauty event for beauty influencers, beauty lovers and makeup junkies that took over the Javitz Center in New York City this past weekend. Beautycon prides itself on being a space to celebrate the beauty of self-expression and staying true to oneself. #TeamBeautiful was on hand capturing all the beautiful Black women and girls with their popping highlighters, glitter eyeshadow, curly 'fros and more. Get into all this #BlackGirlMagic and be inspired for your next beauty looks.

Pat McGrath Is Coming For Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Throne was originally published on hellobeautiful.com