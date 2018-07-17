Woman Hospitalized For Heart Problems Gets Pranked [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Roy Wood Jr. plays too many games. He pranked a woman that was in the hospital who was being admitted for having fluid around her heart. Roy pretended to be the brother of a man she bought a car from.

She told Roy he didn’t want to take the $250 and wanted more, but I had to put a lot of money into the car so he doesn’t deserve anymore. After that Roy told her that he was coming to beat up her son and get the money from him. The woman went off and Roy kept telling her to calm down, but then she told him she was going to get her gun.

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Makes A Prank Call For Viagara [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Women Accused Of Backing Up A Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Woman Hospitalized For Heart Problems Gets Pranked [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nickelodeon Presents Fairypalooza Premiere 2005
90’s Babies Get Your Kids Ready: Nickelodeon’s Bringing…
 23 hours ago
07.17.18
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close