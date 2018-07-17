Woman Hospitalized For Heart Problems Gets Pranked [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. plays too many games. He pranked a woman that was in the hospital who was being admitted for having fluid around her heart. Roy pretended to be the brother of a man she bought a car from.
She told Roy he didn’t want to take the $250 and wanted more, but I had to put a lot of money into the car so he doesn’t deserve anymore. After that Roy told her that he was coming to beat up her son and get the money from him. The woman went off and Roy kept telling her to calm down, but then she told him she was going to get her gun.
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Makes A Prank Call For Viagara [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Women Accused Of Backing Up A Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- T.I. Explains Why He’s Still Boycotting The NFL [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To Intensified Passion
- Wiz Khalifa On How He And Amber Rose Helped Their Son Get Into One Of The Best Schools In The Country [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans
- Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us Letting Jokes Fly On Twitter While The Nation Is In Turmoil
- #RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
- What Happens When Public Officials Are Not Held Accountable [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Gucci By Dapper Dan Collection Launched And It’s Flames
- LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of Luggage Stuffing In Hilarious Viral Clip
- Does Tamar Braxton Have A New Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 7
2. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 7
3. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 7
4. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 7
5. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 7
6. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 7
7. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 7
Woman Hospitalized For Heart Problems Gets Pranked [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com