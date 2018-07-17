Woman Hospitalized For Heart Problems Gets Pranked [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. plays too many games. He pranked a woman that was in the hospital who was being admitted for having fluid around her heart. Roy pretended to be the brother of a man she bought a car from.

She told Roy he didn’t want to take the $250 and wanted more, but I had to put a lot of money into the car so he doesn’t deserve anymore. After that Roy told her that he was coming to beat up her son and get the money from him. The woman went off and Roy kept telling her to calm down, but then she told him she was going to get her gun.

