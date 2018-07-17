Headkrack talked about how the Forbes list came out and Floyd Mayweather is #1 for making $285 million last year. Mayweather only fought one time and made a portion of that. Headkrack would like “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to make that much and fight people.
He would pair Da Brat up with the dude from Footlocker that took pictures of her and Juicy would go against R2-D2. Gary With Da Tea would have to fight the girl Rickey Smiley saw on the moped that had her back arched. Rickey mentioned he would have to go against George Wallace for talking about his mother all the time and Rock-T would have to fight Drake. Who do you think Headkrack would take on in the ring?
People “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast Members Should Fight [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com