Black Tony Gives Thanks For Squigeons [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work, but saw a miracle last night from God. He was at the trap and said one of God’s creations popped up. A crackhead brought a squigeon into the trap and no one could believe it.
Black Tony said it has a pigeon head and a squirrels body. The animal runs fast and eats nuts, he will now be selling them. Rickey Smiley told Black Tony he needs to be at work and he pretended not to hear Rickey. Then when Rickey mentioned his pay check was there he said he was coming up in hour.
RELATED: Black Tony Feels Some Type Of Way About T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Black Tony Is Trying To Put Papa John’s Pizza Out Of Business [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: How Black Tony Got Stuck Inside Of A Repoed Car [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- T.I. Explains Why He’s Still Boycotting The NFL [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To Intensified Passion
- Wiz Khalifa On How He And Amber Rose Helped Their Son Get Into One Of The Best Schools In The Country [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans
- Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us Letting Jokes Fly On Twitter While The Nation Is In Turmoil
- #RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
- What Happens When Public Officials Are Not Held Accountable [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Gucci By Dapper Dan Collection Launched And It’s Flames
- LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of Luggage Stuffing In Hilarious Viral Clip
- Does Tamar Braxton Have A New Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. Member Of Delta Sigma ThetaSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. Delta Sigma ThetaSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
Black Tony Gives Thanks For Squigeons [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com