What Happens When Public Officials Are Not Held Accountable [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson and representative from Color Of Change is speaking out about the importance of voting. There are several prosecutors being accused of racism and when they are elected have a serious impact on a lot of issues. These issues affect not only the Black community, but families as well.
Prosecutors take cases where they say if someone will be offered bail, face charges and other things. Jeff wants you to pick the ones that are doing right by you and your people. We must hold public officials accountable for being racists and doing negative things against people because of the color of their skin. Go out and vote!
