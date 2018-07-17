Props: Drake Shows Love To Shiggy For Helping “In My Feelings” Hit #1

Unless you’ve completely shunned yourself from social media, you’ve most likely heard of the #InMyFeelingsChallenge a.k.a. #DoTheShiggy.

It was kicked off by social media star Shiggy when he did a simple, yet infectious dance to Drake’s “In My Feelings.” Since his post, folks around the world found themselves doing the Shiggy and even celebrities like Ciara and Will Smith joined in.

The trend arguably solidified “In My Feelings” as the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, and now Drake is showing his appreciation publicly.

He recorded Shiggy at an event on his Insta Stories, making it known that the Queens comedian is a big part of his song’s success. Check out the clip below!

Shiggy has said before that Drake followed him on Instagram before the dance challenge blew up. Now that he helped with Drake’s single success, this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Hopefully, it’ll be a friendship involving a nice check and maybe a couple music video cameos. But we’ll wait and find out!

