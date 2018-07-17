CLOSE
Feature Story
Gnarly! Watch These Skateboard-Loving Bulldogs Shred Like There’s No Tomorrow

#HappyTuesday.

Source: Natural Balance Pet Foods/WENNnSupplied by WENN.com / WENN

This week social media is obsessed with bulldogs and their love for skateboarding. Random, we know, but you have to admit it’s also way too cute.

When @thetarynarnold tweeted about a bulldog who’d chased down a skateboarder to get in on the action, it wasn’t long before the rest of Twitter chimed in with more footage. Hit the flip to see some of the most adorable clips of gnarly bulldogs doing their thing like it’s nobody’s business.

Gnarly! Watch These Skateboard-Loving Bulldogs Shred Like There’s No Tomorrow was originally published on globalgrind.com

