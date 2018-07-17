CLOSE
This OTR II Clip Will Have You 100% Convinced Beyoncé Is Pregnant Again

Baby no. 4, is that you?

Beyonce, Jay Z, OTR II, On The Run 2 Tour (Paris)

Source: Andrew White / Courtesy of Beyonce.com

In the wee hours of last night, a clip of Beyoncé performing in Paris for her On The Run II tour got the #BeyHive buzzing. In the footage, Bey does a rendition of “Countdown” off her 2011 4 album—but it isn’t her supreme vocals that grab our attention this time.

Press play to judge for yourself, but is that none other than a baby bump?! We need the queen to let us know officially if congrats are in order?

Hopefully, baby no. 4 is on the way. Another Carter kid to obsess over? Yes, please.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

10 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

Continue reading Every Time Blue Ivy’s Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free. The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon. Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.

