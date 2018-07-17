CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security Guard Incident

0 reads
Leave a comment
T.I. on The Breakfast Club

Source: Power 105 / Power 105

Via | HipHopDX

HENRY COUNTY, GA – T.I. has been charged with three misdemeanors stemming from an altercation with a security guard back in May.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Henry County prosecutors charged the Grand Hustle boss with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct on Friday (July 13). However, he likely won’t face jail time.

The security guard, Euwan James, was eventually terminated from his position for the way he handled the situation. Tip’s attorney, Steve Sadow, reportedly called the charges “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.”

READ MORE

 

T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security Guard Incident was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close