Would You Rather Have Bomb Sex Or Stability In A Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” talked about if they would rather have bomb sex or stability in a relationship. Gary With Da Tea believes he rather have stability because the sex will come. Rickey Smiley would like stability as well because it’s sexy.
Most of the callers rather have stability because if you’re struggling you won’t want to have sex with anyone. Another caller said she rather have good sex because she’s stable by herself. Beyonce Alowishus mentioned that most the men are telling lies about wanting stability because they will still go out and cheat. What would you rather have?
RELATED: Special K Explains Why You Shouldn’t Marry The Woman Who Gives You Bomb Sex [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Raiders’ Gareon Conley Sues Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: MTV’s “Catfish” Resumes Filming After Sexual Assault Claims Against Host Found Baseless
The Latest:
- Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New Album This Week
- T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security Guard Incident
- Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG Post On Baby Kulture
- French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain Right Off His Neck
- Boosie Badazz Goes Ballistic After Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Having Her Brother Killed
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The Group Together Peacefully
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About Tommie’s Bad Behavior
- No Strings Attached: Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder
- 90’s Kids Rejoice: ‘Rugrats’ Has Been Green-Lit For New Episodes And A Live-Acton Movie
- Black Tony Feels Some Type Of Way About T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together [EXCLUSIVE]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
Would You Rather Have Bomb Sex Or Stability In A Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com