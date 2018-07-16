Would You Rather Have Bomb Sex Or Stability In A Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” talked about if they would rather have bomb sex or stability in a relationship. Gary With Da Tea believes he rather have stability because the sex will come. Rickey Smiley would like stability as well because it’s sexy.

Most of the callers rather have stability because if you’re struggling you won’t want to have sex with anyone. Another caller said she rather have good sex because she’s stable by herself. Beyonce Alowishus mentioned that most the men are telling lies about wanting stability because they will still go out and cheat. What would you rather have?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

