How Drake Lost 2 Battles, But Won The War [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Who else is doing what Drake is doing? Headkrack spoke about Drake going on “Fire In The Booth Series” with Charlie Sloth in the UK. He killed his rap and Headkrack believes he lost two battles, one against Meek Mill and Pusha T, but won the war.

Drake will continue to be the peoples champion. Snoop Dogg is also making headlines after Selena Powell claims he’s cheating on his wife with her. Selena is also the woman that claimed Offset got her pregnant and she really was never pregnant.

RELATED: Drake Becomes First Artist To Leave Cash Money Deal On Top

RELATED: The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: The Drake & Kanye West Mysterious Cold War Explained [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] “In My Feelings” is a great song but it’s about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K’yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake’s song too. K’yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She’s the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K’yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

How Drake Lost 2 Battles, But Won The War [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close