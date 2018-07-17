Black Tony called “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” because he’s really upset. He won’t be coming to work because he saw on the blogs that T.I. and Tiny are back together. T.I. bought her a new car and went shopping for her and Black Tony can’t compete with that.
Rickey Smiley said Black Tony needs to come to work for any chances to be with a good woman. Black Tony started crying on the phone and then he said he fixed up a nice Regal for Tiny. He then threatened T.I. on the phone and we will have to see what happens with this situation.
RELATED: How Black Tony Is Trying To Put Papa John’s Pizza Out Of Business [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Black Tony Got Stuck Inside Of A Repoed Car [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Headed To Thailand [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New Album This Week
- T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security Guard Incident
- Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG Post On Baby Kulture
- French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain Right Off His Neck
- Boosie Badazz Goes Ballistic After Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Having Her Brother Killed
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The Group Together Peacefully
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About Tommie’s Bad Behavior
- No Strings Attached: Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder
- 90’s Kids Rejoice: ‘Rugrats’ Has Been Green-Lit For New Episodes And A Live-Acton Movie
- Black Tony Feels Some Type Of Way About T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together [EXCLUSIVE]
Tameka “Tiny” Harris Birthday Party In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
Tameka “Tiny” Harris Birthday Party In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
1. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party1 of 12
2. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party2 of 12
3. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party3 of 12
4. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party4 of 12
5. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party5 of 12
6. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party6 of 12
7. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party7 of 12
8. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party8 of 12
9. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party9 of 12
10. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party10 of 12
11. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party11 of 12
12. Tameka Tiny Harris birthday party12 of 12
Black Tony Feels Some Type Of Way About T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com