CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Local Business Owners Looking To Cash-In On Amazon Prime

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s time to make that money!

Central Ohio business owners are ready to make some easy money during amazon Prime Day this Monday.

Millions of people around the world will be using their Prime accounts or signing up for a free trial to get in on the deals from 3pm Monday until Tuesday night. Amazon Prime members can enjoy free 2-day shipping. This is what local business owners like Chris Guiher who runs Vintage Book Art in Powell hope to attract buyers.

“I make the product and Amazon streamlines the shipping process. I do not operate a brick and mortar shop because this works better for me,” said Guiher explaining his online-only operation.

Fab Finds: 10 Must-Haves For Your Spring Shopping Checklist

11 photos Launch gallery

Fab Finds: 10 Must-Haves For Your Spring Shopping Checklist

Continue reading Fab Finds: 10 Must-Haves For Your Spring Shopping Checklist

Fab Finds: 10 Must-Haves For Your Spring Shopping Checklist

Here are the spring staples every stylish woman has in her closet.

Source: 10TV

Local Business Owners Looking To Cash-In On Amazon Prime was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close