The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is taking the nation by storm, inspiring crowds and audiences all over with powerhouse, uplifting performances. During the Atlanta tour stop, McDonald’s, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, provided a lucky HBCU student a $10,000 scholarship. First-generation college student, Quamir Payton, received the award, dedicated to students who are pursuing music education or performance.

The mega-check was handed to Quamir in front of 5,000 attendees at World Of Faith Family Worship Cathedral. Quamir has a 3.9 GPA and can use the money to fund his tuition and fees, room and board and other expenses.

Congrats, Quamir!

#BeautifulNews: McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Awards $10,000 To An HBCU Student was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

