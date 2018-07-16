WHO WORE IT BETTER: Beyoncé Wears Phresh Off The Runway Valentino Couture At OTR II [POLL]

Valentino showed their Fall 2018 Couture Collection at Paris Fashion Week and the pieces were magnified by all the Black beauty. It must have caught the eye of Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, as the Queen B was spotted looking regal in one of the pieces.

Bey has worn Valentino several times throughout the OTR II Tour and this statement dress definitely stood out.

The tangerine taffeta dress was sketched by House of Valentino, especially for the superstar.

The dress was originally worn by model Adut Akech Bior.

Bior slayed this look on and off the runway!

Beauties, we have to know. Who styled it better? House of Valentino on the runway with Bior or Beyoncé in Paris during the OTR II Tour?

Take our poll below.

DON’T MISS:

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL]

Battle Of The Drop Crotch Pants: Did Cassie Ventura Or Monica Brown Style These Pants Best?

Battle Of The Bomber: Who Shined The Brightest In This Sequin Jacket?

Stop Everything You Are Doing And Check Out All The Black Beauty That Walked The Runway At The Valentino Show 21 photos Launch gallery Stop Everything You Are Doing And Check Out All The Black Beauty That Walked The Runway At The Valentino Show 1. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Stop Everything You Are Doing And Check Out All The Black Beauty That Walked The Runway At The Valentino Show Stop Everything You Are Doing And Check Out All The Black Beauty That Walked The Runway At The Valentino Show The Valentino Fall/Winter 2018/2019 Haute Couture Runway at Paris Fashion Week was absolutely breathtaking. Models stunned on the runway wearing floral headpieces and colorful flowing garments. The makeup was beautiful, with blue eyeliner being the focus on the eyes. The show even led to the founder of the House, Valentino himself, being moved to tears. Wow! Click through our gallery and see all the melanin that strutted down the runway in these haute couture pieces.

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Beyoncé Wears Phresh Off The Runway Valentino Couture At OTR II [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com