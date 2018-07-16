Why YFN Lucci Thinks He Was Hated On By Police [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It seems like a lot of artists were arrested this past weekend, but they are out of jail now. YFN Lucci was allegedly showing off one of his new cars and the police arrested him. The rapper claims the cops don’t like him and were hating because he’s always talking about social justice issues and more.

YFN Lucci is out on bond and might have to return to court again. 6ix9ine was in Rikers Island at one point then was released from prison for allegedly choking a kid. After getting out he went and gave out money to kids. He will also have to go back to court in a couple months to address this alleged assault.

RELATED: YFN Lucci Explains Why Nut Meant So Much To Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: YFN Lucci Explains Why He’s Determined To Be “Definition Of Unstoppable” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: 6ix9ine Caught A Break, Will Get Bail

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

YFN Lucci Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

YFN Lucci Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading YFN Lucci Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

YFN Lucci Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Why YFN Lucci Thinks He Was Hated On By Police [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close