Why YFN Lucci Thinks He Was Hated On By Police [EXCLUSIVE]

It seems like a lot of artists were arrested this past weekend, but they are out of jail now. YFN Lucci was allegedly showing off one of his new cars and the police arrested him. The rapper claims the cops don’t like him and were hating because he’s always talking about social justice issues and more.

YFN Lucci is out on bond and might have to return to court again. 6ix9ine was in Rikers Island at one point then was released from prison for allegedly choking a kid. After getting out he went and gave out money to kids. He will also have to go back to court in a couple months to address this alleged assault.

