7 Types Of Guys That Won’t Cheat On You [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.16.18
Special K is tired of watching women date men that cheat. He doesn’t want to watch the ladies hurt anymore so after a lot of research he found out what men don’t cheat. Men that tuck in jerseys and show off there belt don’t cheat. If a man let’s you turn the radio station in the car he won’t cheat.

If your man knows how to braid your daughters hair, he won’t cheat either and Rickey Smiley believes it’s because he’s gay. Special K said if your man lets you lay your head on his chest the entire night, he won’t cheat either. If your dude has a cat or let’s you have his sauce and eats his sandwich dry the odds are he won’t cheat.

