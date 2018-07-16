Mz.Shyneka is back and filling in for Gary With Da Tea. Everyone has been pretty excited about “Power,” but it looks like one of Rotimi’s exes isn’t here for him. Karrine Steffans called him out and mentioned that she helped him with his career and left her after being with her for 3 years and almost having his child.
Everyone was confused because the math didn’t add up and she’s been in several other relationships through the years. Mz. Shyneka also spoke about the sex scene involving Garcelle Beauvais that was awkward to watch. Headkrack enjoyed it and didn’t see the issue. He even called her a “bossy sex kitten.”
The Problems With Karrine Steffans Allegations Against Rotimi From “Power” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com