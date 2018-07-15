CLOSE
Kings Of Paris: Meet The Black Fútbolers Who Brought The World Cup Back To France

Half of France’s starters have direct roots to the motherland.

The 2018 World Cup winner is France, which many called Africa’s last team standing after Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia were eliminated.

This video of players getting lit on the team plane on the way to a game is proof why.

After France’s win over Croatia today, Africans around the diaspora can take pride in this incredible team.

As Sabrina Siddiqui pointed out on Twitter, “Sixteen of the 23 players on France’s team come from families that recently immigrated to the country, most of them from Africa. Seven players are Muslim. A testament to how immigrants enrich a country’s culture.”

Clickthrough to meet the stars of France’s ultra-diverse squad.

Kings Of Paris: Meet The Black Fútbolers Who Brought The World Cup Back To France was originally published on globalgrind.com

