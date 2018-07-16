Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Selling “Pray Til You Poot” T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time for the Church Announcements! Bernice Jenkins is back and she wants the church to know that she’s selling t-shirts that say “Pray Til You Poot.” Da Brat and Rock T want some and she’s hoping to make a lot of money off of it.

We also need to keep one of the sisters from the church in prayer because her White neighbor called the cops on her in the senior citizen home. She said she was abusing animals by swatting flies and the cops wrote her a ticket. Bernice said you can’t do anything with these Donald Trump supporters around. She also spoke about a sister who’s kids robbed the church for crockpots with oxtail in it.

RELATED: Church Announcements: What Happened When 5 Pitbull Puppies Were Let Loose In The Church Van [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew Promotes Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: 6 Things Usher Applicants Must Know How To Do [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Selling “Pray Til You Poot” T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dennis Rodman Wants to Collaborate With Kanye West:…
 3 hours ago
07.16.18
YG
YG Charged With Felony Robbery In Vegas
 3 days ago
07.13.18
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 4 days ago
07.13.18
Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie Claims…
 4 days ago
07.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close