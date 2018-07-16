Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Selling “Pray Til You Poot” T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the Church Announcements! Bernice Jenkins is back and she wants the church to know that she’s selling t-shirts that say “Pray Til You Poot.” Da Brat and Rock T want some and she’s hoping to make a lot of money off of it.
We also need to keep one of the sisters from the church in prayer because her White neighbor called the cops on her in the senior citizen home. She said she was abusing animals by swatting flies and the cops wrote her a ticket. Bernice said you can’t do anything with these Donald Trump supporters around. She also spoke about a sister who’s kids robbed the church for crockpots with oxtail in it.
