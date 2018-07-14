CLOSE
Twitter Purges Fake Followers, Exposing Trump And Other Phonies

45, Ray Lewis and more got caught faking the funk.

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio

Source: Ty Wright / Getty

The truth always comes to the light.

Twitter unleashed a wave of social media justice Friday, wiping out millions of fake follower accounts and exposing some long-suspect phonies along the way.

Former NFL superstar Ray Lewis lost almost half of his total followers, falling from 713.2K to 364.7K overnight.

Former-ESPN anchor Britt McHenry, the staler version of Tomi Lauren also got hit.

But the Cheeto-In-Chief is still trying to fix the results.

As fake followers disappeared from Trump’s @RealDonaldTrump page, tweeters observed that he was apparently buying them back in real time.

What do you call people who fake it even after they’ve made it?

Twitter Purges Fake Followers, Exposing Trump And Other Phonies was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
