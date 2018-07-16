Special K Explains Why You Shouldn’t Marry The Woman Who Gives You Bomb Sex [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.16.18
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” were discussing whether they would want to marry a woman with bomb sex or stability. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he wants one with both and Special K wants stability. He said if you marry a woman with that fire she’s not going to cook, clean or take care of the kids.

Special K compared marrying a woman with stability to bomb sex like driving a Ferrari vs. a Taurus. The Taurus is the more practical car. He then began saying that the woman that has that fire will do things with you that you don’t want to do with someone you have kids with. Special K also mentioned that women with good sex have a ponytail that looks like the flame emoji. What would you rather have stability or bomb sex?

