Special K is tired of women talking about broke dudes. TLC made a song titled “No Scrubs” and since then some women claim they can spot a broke dude. Special K played a clip of women talking about signs to know your dude is broke.
If the man has dirty fingernails, talks really loud for no reason while doing the most or wears Calvin Klein boxers then he is broke. One girl mentioned that if a man drives a Toyota or always says his car is in the shop then he is broke as well. Rickey Smiley mentioned that a lot of mechanics he knows have stuff under their nails all the time.
How To Spot A Broke Dude [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com