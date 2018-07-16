Rickey Smiley Tells Jermaine Dupri About The SoSo Def Artist That Marked A Milestone In Rickey’s Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jermaine Dupri has been so successful as a music producer, rapper, writer and now he’s about to go on tour for the SoSo Def 25th Anniversary. He spoke to “The Rickey Smiley Show” about the success in the record label and how thankful he is to have touched so many music hits. Dupri mentioned that this is like Barry Gordy taking all of his artists from Motown and creating a tour.

Rickey Smiley mentioned that one of his first opportunities in comedy was opening up for a SoSo Def artist. Silk Tymes Leather was performing and they asked Rickey to open up for them and he will never forget that moment in his life. He was so excited because at that time they were a cool group and people loved them.

Dupri spoke about how he wants this tour to be successful and can’t wait to see artists like Da Brat, Xscape and more to touch the stage. During that time Gary With Da Tea tried to be messy by bringing up Janet Jackson. Da Brat also might have some secrets to spill about Mariah Carey possibly being on the tour, but we will just have to wait for that.

