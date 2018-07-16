She also talked about Drake’s song “In My Feelings” and everyone that’s doing this challenge associated with the song. Jess wants Drake to give some money to the dance creator The Shiggy Show.She also believes this song was more so of an album filler because it doesn’t sound like Drake’s style.

RELATED: Jess Hilarious Tells How She Felt About People Calling Out Her Crackhead Ponytail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jess was most impressed with Will Smith’s challenge dance. She is excited about her new opportunities of being on “Rel” on FOX. Jess believes this is the comedy show to support and will give you “Martin” vibes.

RELATED: Lil Rel Howery & Jess Hilarious Are Bringing That 90s Flavor To FOX

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Jess Hilarious, Issa Rae Among Winners At First Annual BET Social Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Jess Hilarious Explains The Problem With Cardi B’s Baby’s Name [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com