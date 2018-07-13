Here we go again. We have another case of the police wilding out.

According to 11 Alive, back in April, officers in Georgia stopped a woman, Sarah Webb, on speeding grounds.

Officer Courtney Brown also added a reckless driving charge because of wet pavement. Body camera footage shows Officer Kristee Wilson asking Brown what she thinks they should do once they stopped Webb.

Brown responded that she didn’t have speed detection, while the other officer said she also didn’t have any tickets on her. So what was their next alternative?

Decide on Webb’s arrest via a coin flip.

Brown used an app on her phone to do the coin toss and this is how the conversation went:

Officer Wilson: “A (arrest) head, R (release) tail.”

Officer Brown: “OK (sound of coin flip) laugh.”

Officer Wilson: “This is tail right?”

Officer Brown: “Yeah. So release?”

Officer Wilson: “23 (code for arrest).”

Officer Brown: “Michael Jordan (another code for arrest)? (laugh). Alright…”

With Webb still in her car, she had no clue her fait was being decided by an app.

She was eventually handcuffed and placed in the back of the police car crying. She didn’t find out about the flip until investigators contacted her.

Now, months later, the officers are on administrative leave while the incident is being further investigated.

Meanwhile, Webb’s charges were thrown out after the prosecutor saw the video. You can watch the ridiculous clip for yourself below.

Smh: These Police Officers Used A Coin Flip To Decide If They Should Arrest Someone was originally published on globalgrind.com

