Listen To Black Women: What Does It Mean To Be A Sexually Liberated Black Woman?

What does it mean for Black women to be sexually liberated in this era?

| 07.13.18
In today’s episode we’re asking the question: What does it mean to be a sexually liberated Black woman? Never have Black women been able to define their sexuality on their own terms.

From overcoming hypersexual stereotypes to struggling to identify with present day movements, like the slut walk, the idea of being sexually liberated means different things to different women. In this episode of Listen to Black women we define sexual liberation on our own terms and delve into the barriers to owning who we are as sexual beings.

