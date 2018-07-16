CLOSE
Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan’s DMs Are Full Of Women Offering Him Sandwiches

2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Michael B. Jordan will never go hungry a day in his life. Not because he’s a talented actor worth millions, but because there’s always a woman around offering the kill my vagina Killmonger hunk sandwiches.

#TeamBeautiful recently sat down Jordan’s Creed II co-star Tessa Thompson, who revealed she enjoys going through her male co-star’s DMs and shared some deets about the perks inside MBJ’s direct messages.

According to leading lady, who currently appears in Sorry To Bother You, women slide into MBJ’s DM’s, all the time, offering him food.

As for MBJ’s rising sex appeal, Tessa shrugged it off and said, “he just has more muscles.”

Watch the clip, below:

Apparently female fans love sliding into @MichaelBJordan’s DMs and offering him sandwiches. Funny story how we got there, keep reading… @lakeithstanfield3 plays a telemarketer in the bold and imaginative new film @sorry2botheryou. He coincidentally got a call from a #telemarketer during our interview, all of which led to @tessamaethompson revealing she likes to go through her male co-stars DMs. Of course #MichaelBJordan DMs were the first thing I thought about 😂😂😂 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #sorrytobotheryou #creed #tessathompson #lakeithstanfield #entertainment #interview #celebrity #movie #film #sundance #comedy #talent #host #casting #accesshollywood #enews #entertainmenttonight #correspondent #DMs

A post shared by SBS😘 (@shamika_sanders) on

Black Panther Stars At BAFTA

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On Black For The BAFTA Awards

14 photos

The 71st Annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The purpose of the award show is to honor the best in British and foreign films. Several of the stars of Black Panther attended, wearing all Black on the red carpet. We rounded up the best dressed from the evening. Click through the gallery to see Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Naomie Harris, and more!

Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan’s DMs Are Full Of Women Offering Him Sandwiches was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
