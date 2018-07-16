Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan’s DMs Are Full Of Women Offering Him Sandwiches

Michael B. Jordan will never go hungry a day in his life. Not because he’s a talented actor worth millions, but because there’s always a woman around offering the kill my vagina Killmonger hunk sandwiches.

#TeamBeautiful recently sat down Jordan’s Creed II co-star Tessa Thompson, who revealed she enjoys going through her male co-star’s DMs and shared some deets about the perks inside MBJ’s direct messages.

According to leading lady, who currently appears in Sorry To Bother You, women slide into MBJ’s DM’s, all the time, offering him food.

As for MBJ’s rising sex appeal, Tessa shrugged it off and said, “he just has more muscles.”

Watch the clip, below:

