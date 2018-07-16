Why Beyonce Is Responsible For The Latest Pregnancy Rumors About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is talking a lot about Beyonce! Members of the B-Hive are going crazy after Beyonce came out during her concert rubbing her belly. Fans think that she was trying to say she was pregnant, but aren’t sure. Gary doesn’t think she’s pregnant and is looking for some type of attention and taking it away from Cardi B because she just gave birth.
Kylie Jenner is making headlines after covering Forbes magazine. She is one of the youngest people they’ve had on the cover and could possibly make a $1 billion next year from her makeup line. Gary also ready the other ladies that made the list, which includes Beyonce, Oprah and Madonna.
Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time [PHOTOS]
1. Destiny’s Child – 1st Annual BET Awards1 of 15
2. Destiny’s Child Opening of MTV’s ‘TRL’ Tour at Pepsi Arena – July 20012 of 15
3. Beyoncé in Concert on the opening night of her 2009 U.S. Tour3 of 15
4. Beyoncé Performing At The 2011 Billboard Music Awards4 of 15
5. Beyoncé Performing At The Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show In 20135 of 15
6. Jay Z and Beyonce on their ‘On the Run’ Tour In 20146 of 15
7. Beyoncé Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show In 20167 of 15
8. Beyoncé Performing At ‘The Formation World Tour’ In 20168 of 15
9. Beyoncé Performing At TIDAL X In 20169 of 15
10. Beyoncé Performing At The 59th GRAMMY Awards In 201710 of 15
11. Beyoncé Performing At A Get Out The Vote Concert In Support Of Hillary Clinton In 201611 of 15
12. Beyoncé And Jay-Z On The Run Tour II In June 201812 of 15
13. Beyoncé On The Run Tour II In June 201813 of 15
14. Beyoncé On The Run Tour II In June 201814 of 15
15. Beyoncé On The Run Tour II In June 201815 of 15
