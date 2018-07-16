Bernice Jenkins is here and is doing the Prank Call today! She called a GNC store to find out if they had any pills for erections that weren’t as expensive as Viagara. The lady gave her a couple of names to buy and mention each of them enhance the sex drive.
Bernice told the lady that she’s sending her son to get it and is excited. Then she began talking about how she was with a man named Sherman and how she likes hardcore sex. Bernice wants her hip knocked out of place and the woman on the phone said she didn’t need to know this. When Bernice kept talking the woman hung up and when she called back she hung up again.
Bernice Jenkins Makes A Prank Call For Viagara [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com