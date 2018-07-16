Special K is back and wants to tell you ab out the signs to look for to know your child is bad. If your child is 4 and knows how to play Spades they will probably ended up carjacking people. He also said if your kid goes to Red Lobster and sees the lobsters in the tank and don’t get scared they’re bad. If your child is 7 and gets hit by the ice cream truck and just gets up without crying then they will be bad.

Special K thinks if your child is under 14 and not scared of creepy clowns something isn’t right with them. If your kid knows the words to “Walk It Like I Talk It,” but can’t read “Green Eggs and Ham,” your child is bad. He also mentioned if your child can tap a box of Newports to get the cigarette out then your child is bad.

10 Signs Your Child Is Going To Be Bad [EXCLUSIVE]