Rickey Smiley Explains Why Jhene Aiko’s “Sativa” Feat. Swae Lee Is Such A Great Song [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley loves music and is fond of Jhene Aiko’s song “Sativa” featuring Swae Lee. He mentioned that this song has a special vibe to it that he can’t get enough of. Da Brat said that she can see Rickey on his boat just riding out to it.
Rickey said he doesn’t want to hear any other song beside this one for the rest of the day. He has been involved with music since he was a kid and knows a hit when he hears one. We can only imagine what would happen if Rickey ever could see her perform it.
