It’s that time again for Flow & Go! Headkrack started it off by talking about Cardi B just having a baby and Memphis Bleek as well. Da Brat then took it from him to talk about television shows she works on and how she loves to rhyme.

Follow @TheRSMS

Headkrack rapped about 6ix9ine getting locked up and how he has a ponytail. He also shouted out The Rock in the movie “Skyscaper.” Headkrack joked about Gary With Da Tea being on Instagram in a thong and how his eyes hurt. He also talked about Jay-Z struggling on the jet ski.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 50 Cent Vs. Terry Crews And Show Gary With Da Tea Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Gets Called Out For Trying To Stump Rickey Smiley Morning Show Listeners [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Headkrack Tells How He’s Getting Back On His Fitness Grind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 6ix9ine, Gary With Da Tea’s Thong & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com