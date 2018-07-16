Jess Hilarious stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about all her success including her tour, “Rel” show and so much more. She was the talk of the town last week on social media as she showed off her crackhead ponytail. Jess mentioned that it was a great moment for her and the memes that came out from it were the best.

Follow @TheRSMS

She also talked about her dad being not only one of her favorite people, but how she gets her humor from him. They always laugh together at family reunions and the table. Jess even mentioned that he’s her twin and spoke about her son that is only 6, but has the best clap backs.

RELATED: Lil Rel Howery & Jess Hilarious Are Bringing That 90s Flavor To FOX

Her success happened so fast and was prepared to take everything on. Jess said it’s hard for her to do just 5 or 10 minutes in a show and that she much rather be on stage for an hour and 45 minutes. She is so thankful for all of the support and can’t wait to show fans more of her raw talent.

RELATED: Jess Hilarious, Issa Rae Among Winners At First Annual BET Social Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Jess Hilarious Dragged Azealia Banks [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Jess Hilarious Tells How She Felt About People Calling Out Her “Crackhead Ponytail” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com