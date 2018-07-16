Jess Hilarious stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about all her success including her tour, “Rel” show and so much more. She was the talk of the town last week on social media as she showed off her crackhead ponytail. Jess mentioned that it was a great moment for her and the memes that came out from it were the best.
She also talked about her dad being not only one of her favorite people, but how she gets her humor from him. They always laugh together at family reunions and the table. Jess even mentioned that he’s her twin and spoke about her son that is only 6, but has the best clap backs.
RELATED: Lil Rel Howery & Jess Hilarious Are Bringing That 90s Flavor To FOX
Her success happened so fast and was prepared to take everything on. Jess said it’s hard for her to do just 5 or 10 minutes in a show and that she much rather be on stage for an hour and 45 minutes. She is so thankful for all of the support and can’t wait to show fans more of her raw talent.
RELATED: Jess Hilarious, Issa Rae Among Winners At First Annual BET Social Awards [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Jess Hilarious Dragged Azealia Banks [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Wow: You’d Be Surprised How Many People Can’t Point The U.S. Out On A Map
- Why Beyonce Is Responsible For The Latest Pregnancy Rumors About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Danai Gurira Partners With Reebok To Encourage Women To Pursue Their Own Greatness
- Tell De’ Trut Forbes: 5 Young People Who Are Self-Made IRL
- Jess Hilarious Tells How She Felt About People Calling Out Her “Crackhead Ponytail” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- 12 Russian Intelligence Officers Indicted For Hacking Democratic National Committee & Hillary Clinton Campaign
- Canceled! Millennials Pick Obama As Best President Over Trash-Talking Trump
- These Are The Books That Made It Onto President Obama’s Summer Reading List
- Killed It! KeKe Wyatt Has The Perfect Response To Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’
- Is Kenya Moore Trying To Distract Fans From Reports Of Her Leaving RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. Member Of Delta Sigma ThetaSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. Delta Sigma ThetaSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
Jess Hilarious Tells How She Felt About People Calling Out Her “Crackhead Ponytail” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com