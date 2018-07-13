WTFasho STORMY DANIELS: Columbus PD Chief Calls Arrest A “Mistake”

The chief of police in Columbus, Ohio issued a statement Thursday that said the arrest of Stormy Daniels for allegedly rubbing her bare breasts on the faces of undercover police officers was a “mistake.”

The statement from Chief Kim Jacobs said, “Vice personnel working last night believed they had probable cause that state law regulating sexually-oriented businesses was violated; however, one element of the law was missed in error and charges were subsequently dismissed.”

It continued, “The facts behind the charges and the behavior witnessed by the Vice officers are a matter of public record, and officers were well within their area of responsibility when taking enforcement action. Nevertheless, a mistake was made, and I accept full responsibility.”

The statement also said that “the motivations behind the officers’ actions will be reviewed internally.”

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, claimed that she was “set up” and added her arrest was an “absurd use of law enforcement resources.” (Cleveland 19 News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Avenatti claims Daniels was doing her usual act, which hasn’t caused any trouble anywhere else she has appeared.

It does seem strange that she got busted now.

Stormy is taking a victory lap. She’s probably never been more popular.

