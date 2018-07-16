Tell De’ Trut Forbes: 5 Young People Who Are Self-Made IRL

Folks are still up in arms over the fact that Forbes called Kylie Jenner self-made.

There are many reasons why that narrative is dangerous for the self-esteem of young women who want to know what they’re doing wrong and why they’re not billionaires by 20 years old.

Kylie Jenner is not self-made. Stop with this myth. — Vivienne Gucwa (@travelinglens) July 11, 2018

No one was really hating, just pointing out the fact that she isn’t self made…what she’s done with her business is amazing and nothing takes away from that, but Forbes is setting a dangerous standard by labeling Kylie as “self made” — BKNewEyes (@BKNewEyes) July 12, 2018

The idea that the daughter of Caitlyn & Kris Jenner, and sister of Kim Kardashian is “self-made” is pretty preposterous.

But here are some young folks who may not be billionaire status (yet), but are well on their way and actual represent the dictionary’s definition of self-made.

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

Hit the flip to check em’ out.

