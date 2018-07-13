Good Morning: Enjoy This Giant “Trump Baby” Balloon That Launched In London

So our current so-called U.S. president is visiting London right now, and the people of the city wanted to make sure he felt as welcomed as possible.

Thus, they launched a giant balloon of a whining baby Trump sporting diapers.

According to Business Insider, Even the mayor, Sadiq Khan, approved of the blimp, letting the 20-foot-tall “Trump Baby” fly high.

Of course, Trump was crying.

“I used to love London as a city,” he said. “I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?”

Trump will try to stay clear of the crowd during his four-day visit to the U.K., according to Business Insider.

The Trump Baby coincided with a protest and a crowdfunding page to pay for the giant balloon. The fundraiser is already close to its £35,000 goal.

“Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands,” the crowdfunding page said. “He’s also racist demagogue who is a danger to women, immigrants and minorities, and a mortal threat to world peace and the very future of life on earth.”

I meeean…not too much to argue with there.

Enjoy a clip of Trump Baby’s launch below!

AND WE ARE GO!!! Bit of a slower ascent than expected but #TrumpBaby is airborne pic.twitter.com/aY0dJ6teks — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) July 13, 2018

