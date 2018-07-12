Headkrack On Childish Gambino’s New Music: “He’s Making Music For Dudes Who Wear Half Shirts” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Childish Gambino dropped two new songs yesterday and they both have a special vibe to it. Headkrack played “Feels Like Summer and “Summertime Magic,” but he misses the rapping Childish Gambino. He mentioned that his music is now for men with low cut socks with balls on the back of it and ones that wear half cut shirts.

Safaree is also making headlines after getting boo’d off the Dykman basketball court. They weren’t feeling his performance and he stopped in the middle of it to curse out the crowd. They threw water on him and he was escorted off.

