Michael B. Jordan was spotted turning up with a beautiful mystery woman, at the ritzy VIP Room nightclub in St. Tropez earlier this week and based on the pictures the Shade Room posted, it got real steamy in the club.
Check out more sexy pics of Mr. Jordan below:
Concrete Catwalk: 15 Pictures Of Michael B. Jordan Looking Smooth, Suave, & Dapper
8 photos Launch gallery
Concrete Catwalk: 15 Pictures Of Michael B. Jordan Looking Smooth, Suave, & Dapper
1. Michael B. Jordan brought his mother, Donna Jordan, to the NAACP Image Awards in 2014.Source:Getty 1 of 8
2. Who will be the lucky lady on Michael’s arm this year?Source:Getty 2 of 8
3. One thing’s for sure: he cleans up nicely.Source:Getty 3 of 8
4. No matter what he puts on, his handsome features are basically undeniable.Source:Getty 4 of 8
5. So GQ!Source:Getty 5 of 8
6. It’s no surprise that he’s been dubbed Michael “Bae” Jordan.Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. Are you feeling this look?Source:Getty 7 of 8
8. Smooth and suave.Source:Getty 8 of 8
Michael B. Jordan Grinds All Up On Mystery Woman [PHOTOS] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
