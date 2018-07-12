LOL: We Don’t Do The #InYourFeelingsChallenge In Philly, It’s #MeekTime

As the #InYourFeelingsChallenge sweeps the nation, the one city that’s not about that right now, unless your Will Smith, is Philadelphia.
Watch this hilarious parody video from some of your favorite local and national social media stars that puts an end quick to the challenge, and makes it very apparent that around here, its #MeekTime!
Philly don’t love Keke and will pull you out ya feelings fast..ITS MEEK TIME🦅🦅🤣🤣 @jacobbergeractor @gotchuctfu @ajdollaz @michaeltrapsonofficial @gunjin_ @rah_rah_crazy @ricanbull @sidssoul @therealmiarose @thesoulkorean @meekmill 🔥Tag someone from Philly🦅🤣Don’t let “in my feelings” distract you from the fact that Meek got new summer heat for the streets🔥🤣Comment whose music you like more, Meek or Drake? #meektime #meekmillchallege #inmyfeelingschallenge #dotheshiggy #philly #meekmill #nochill #kevinhart #inmyfeelings #millidelphia #legendsofthesummer
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends
1. Everyone’s a friend of Meek’s these days.1 of 15
2. Governor Tom Wolf loves him some Meek.2 of 15
3. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a new member of the Meek club.3 of 15
4. Philly Bols stick together.4 of 15
5. Even Hov is for the kid.5 of 15
6. When Philly and Harlem meet.6 of 15
7. T.I. has always showed love.7 of 15
8. Savage.8 of 15
9. MMG 4 Life.9 of 15
10. You can be sure that money will be thrown when Meek and Yo Gotti link up.10 of 15
11. Thugga is the homie.11 of 15
12. Who isn’t friends with 2 Chainz?12 of 15
13. Bad boys of social media.13 of 15
14. You can always count on French to holla “Free Meek”.14 of 15
15. Big Sean always shows respect.15 of 15
