9 O'Clock News
LOL: We Don’t Do The #InYourFeelingsChallenge In Philly, It’s #MeekTime

2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

As the #InYourFeelingsChallenge sweeps the nation, the one city that’s not about that right now, unless your Will Smith, is Philadelphia.

Watch this hilarious parody video from some of your favorite local and national social media stars that puts an end quick to the challenge, and makes it very apparent that around here, its #MeekTime!

 

As much as some people thought it would — that Meek Mill reign just wont let up. Since going to jail, unjustly, and having fans from all over the world rally for his justice, Meek has gained lots of unlikely supporters. Check out our gallery of Meek and his many famous homies.

LOL: We Don’t Do The #InYourFeelingsChallenge In Philly, It’s #MeekTime was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
