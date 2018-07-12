CLOSE
Feature Story
Shut It Down: Will Smith Has The BEST #InMyFeelingsChallenge Video

Will Smith killed it again!

Will Smith already owns Instagram. Why the world WOULDN’T he take the #InMyFeelingsChallenge to a whole new level while overseas? “I woke up this morning … In My Feelings,” he says in the video. Then he decided to hit a rooftop in Budapest and well, you see what he did.

Shut It Down: Will Smith Has The BEST #InMyFeelingsChallenge Video was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Photos
