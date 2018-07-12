CLOSE
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He Cheated

Former Raptor big man

Charles Oakley is learning the hard way … if you try to cheat a Vegas casino, you’ll end up behind bars.  The ex-NBA star was arrested at the Cosmopolitan on July 8 after allegedly trying to pull a fast one during a gambling session — and it was all caught on video.

Officials from the Nevada Gaming Board tell us Oakley “was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known.”

Unclear what game he was playing at the time — but one source with knowledge of the incident says Oak tried to pull back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose.

FYI, Oakley reportedly made more than $46 mil during his NBA career.

Oak was confronted about the incident — and it was kicked over to a security team which reviewed the casino video footage … confirming the alleged cheating.

Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He Cheated was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

