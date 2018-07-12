It’s time to play 5 On It! Headkrack asks callers to list 5 things on a certain topic in under 10 seconds. The woman mentioned that Headkrack always tricks people by trying to throw them off and everyone agreed with her.
Headkrack talked about states that begin with “new” and then asked her to list states that begin with vowels. When she did that Headkrack was shocked and thought he tricked her. Everyone was impressed that she was able to do it. He did another round with her and asked her about 5 Jamie Foxx movies and she couldn’t do it. She is great at academics, but pop culture is not good for her.
Headkrack Gets Called Out For Trying To Stump Rickey Smiley Morning Show Listeners [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com