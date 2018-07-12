CLOSE
Charges Dropped After Stormy Daniels Arrested At Columbus Strip Club

Donald Trump’s alleged mistress and porn star, Stormy Daniels was arrested at the strip club, Sirens, on Wednesday, July 11th.  According to her attorney, Daniels was being accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

Daniels allegedly went on  stage  around 11:30 pm and after she stripped off her top, she “began forcing the faces of the patrons into her chest and using her bare breasts to smack the patrons.”

According to police, they also observed Daniels fondling the breasts of female patrons and Daniels allegedly performed similar acts in front of the police themselves. Documents from the arrest said that Daniels “leaned over, grabbed Det. Keckley’s (female officer) head and began smacking her face with her bare breasts and holding her face between her breasts against her chest.”  Community Defense Act is the law that prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels was being charged with three misdemeanor counts of “illegal sexually oriented activity.”  Daniel’s attorney made it clear on twitter that he felts was a setup and planned on fighting this.

Hours later The Columbus City Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges filed against Stormy Daniels.  Columbus City Attorney Zack Kline released a statement saying, “My office has reviewed the charges filed by the Columbus Division of Police, and I’ve determined that these crimes were not committed, based on the fact that Ms. Clifford has not made regular appearances at this establishment as required under the law. We’ll do the same inquiry for the other defendants involved, as well. My office was not involved in this sting operation, so any additional questions about it must be directed to the Columbus Division of Police. The charges have been dismissed.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Why was she arrested and not the customer who touched her?
  • Hey, the law is the law and she violated it.
  • It definitely sounds like the police were ready to rush in and were just waiting for their moment.
  • She’s definitely being unfairly targeted. It does “reek of desperation.”
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Charges Dropped After Stormy Daniels Arrested At Columbus Strip Club was originally published on rnbcincy.com

