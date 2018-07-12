Whaaa?! Man Who’s Been Growing His Fingernails Since 1952 Finally Gets Them Cut

So there’s this 82-year-old man from India right…

And he’s been growing his nails since 1952.

That’s right, at the young age of 14, Shridhar Chillal took on the challenge of having his nails reach for the sky…and the ground…and whichever other location he took up space.

According to The Guardian, Chillal was inspired to grow his nails after a teacher told him off when he accidentally broke her long nail. She told Chillal he wouldn’t understand how much care went into not breaking a nail until he tried it himself.

Clearly, Chillal was here for the challenge.

His nails grew to have a combined length of 29 ft 10.1 in, which is the length of a London bus. His longest nail was on his thumb at 197.8 cm, while his shortest was on his index finger at 164.5 cm, according to Insider.

Now, after gaining attention around the world and claiming a Guinness World Record title, Chillal is ready to say farewell to his train of nails.

A man in a face mask had to use a power tool to cut those babies off. It all took place at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Time Square where Chillal’s severed nails will be put on display for all to see. You can peep the video below.

Despite Chillal’s big accomplishment, he definitely said nail growing was no stroll in the park. Even the simple act of sleeping was a task. “I can’t move much, so every half an hour or so I wake up and move my hand to the other side of the bed,” he said.

He also mentioned that the talons caused him pain all the time.

And I won’t even ask about how things went down in a, shall I say, more intimate setting.

But hey, we’ll give him that World Record win!

