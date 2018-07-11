Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor welcomed their 3rd child together. The internet doesn’t understand why he’s not marrying her and they keep having children. Rickey Smiley talked about how some people need to stay out of others business because they don’t know what kind of agreement the couple has.
He mentioned that people should only care about the healthy baby. In other news, IHOP told fans that IHOB was just a publicity stunt and they won’t be changing the name. Carmelo Anthony will meet with the Houston Rockets and we will have to wait to see where he ends up.
RELATED: Cam Newton & Kia Proctor Welcome Third Child
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Upset That Cam Newton Wasn’t In “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Cam Newton Doesn’t Want Jerry Richardson To Sell The Carolina Panthers
The Latest:
- Tekashi69 Arrested in NYC!
- Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges
- Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
- Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer
- Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Det. Chris Anderson Gives Tips On How To Avoid Robbed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off The Field! [PHOTOS]
Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off The Field! [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com