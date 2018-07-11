Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing Line

via: LoveBScott

Beyoncé and Balmain have teamed up for a three-piece collection consisting of the pink and yellow hoodies Beyoncé wore during both Coachella weekends as well as a black t-shirt with the same graphic. Proceeds from the collaboration will benefit the United Negro College Fund.

“When she saw all the dancers loving the outfit—and she was loving her own outfit—she realized that what we were creating on stage for her, for all the dancers, was something really impactful,” says Rousteing. It clicked: Why not make a Beyoncé x Balmain collaboration that could make those poignant graphics available to all of Bey’s fans clamoring for a piece of history?

“I worked really long with her on the Beychella moments, and the fact that we can release this collaboration that is based on our creativity, Beyoncé and I, is really a big, big step for fashion and music together,” continues the designer. “Beyoncé, she’s such a perfectionist; she’s someone that is so strong and has such a great point of view. She’s about feminism, empowering women, and the idea of bringing that collaboration where we can share the same ideas, the same vision of music, the same vision of fashion, the same vision of what is going on in the world, it’s more than just clothes. It’s a strong message, and I’m really proud to be a part of that.”

