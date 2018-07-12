Tekashi69 Arrested in NYC!

A post shared by TATI OUT NOW LINK IN BIO (@6ix9ine_) on Apr 8, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

Tekashi69 needs his fans to put some money on his commissary!

Tekashi was arrested Wednesday at JFK Airport right after he returned from a European tour. Cops were enforcing a warrant out of Houston for a mall attack. As we reported, the rapper was wanted for allegedly choking a 16-year-old kid in January at the Galleria Mall.

6ix9ine’s team tells us they were aware of the warrant, and intended to handle the matter soon.

They also think NYPD has no business arresting him and extraditing him to Texas for what’s ultimately a misdemeanor case.

