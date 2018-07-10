CLOSE
Cincy
Summer Scams Hitting Central Ohio!

Be aware of how you’re spending your money!

There have been so many Scams that took place in central Ohio this past June.

The government grant scam has been the one to trick consumers the most, which is a where consumers get a phone call regarding a grant from the government, but first must pay a FEE.

Others like the Fake Check Scam, Home Improvement Scam, and Identity Theft Scam , are amongst the Top 4 ways that central ohio consumers have been tricked out of their money.

