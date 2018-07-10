Is Janet Jackson Rekindling Her Relationship with Jermaine Dupri?

via: LoveBScott
Teyana Taylor may have just given us reason to believe that Janet and Jermaine are spending time together.
Exhibit A: Teyana took to Instagram to share photos of her and Janet backstage at Essence Fest.
Daughta Petuniaaaaa x Motha Petuniaaaaaaa, INCREDIBLE. My whole voice is gone from all the screaming that was done last night! You are simply amazing @janetjackson and u killlllledddddd last night but that ain’t nothing new! plus after these very pics here, the way we was kiki’n was ah kiiiiiiiiii! Lawdddd I’m dead lol so dope, so humble & mad coooool! I love you!!!!!
Exhibit B: Teyana then shared video of her and Jermaine Dupri listening to her new album — notice she’s in the exact same outfit so you know it was around the same time
